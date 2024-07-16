Caucasian Investment Forum participants sign 24 agreements on first day

GROZNY, July 16. /TASS/. Participants in the Caucasian Investment Forum have already signed 24 agreements totaling 60 bln rubles ($671.4 mln), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov in an interview on the forum sidelines.

"As regards the investment appeal, the situation has dramatically changed to the better at present. This was discussed today at the forum. Even during the first day, according to information I have, 24 agreements were already signed to the total amount of 60 bln rubles. This is the start of forum activities; let’s see how it will go on," Novak said.

Representatives of fifty countries take part in the forum. More than 4,000 participants registered. "It seems to me the interest is great," the official added.

The Caucasian Investment Forum is being held in Grozny from July 15 to 17. TASS is the general information partner of the event.