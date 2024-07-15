Bank of Russia may increase key rate to 18% at July meeting — VTB CEO

GROZNY, July 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia may raise the key rate by 2 percentage points (200 basis points) to 18% per annum at its meeting in late July, VTB CEO Andrey Kostin told TASS on the sidelines of the Caucasian Investment Forum.

"The Central Bank has already vowed many times to raise it. Probably it will raise," Kostin said. "May be, [the increase will be] 200 [basis points]," he added.

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia, where the key rate level issue will be discussed, is scheduled to July 26.

