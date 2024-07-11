Russian government to allocate $40.48 mln for energy development in Donbass and Novorossia

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate around 3.6 bln rubles ($40.48 mln) to ensure stable energy supplies to Donbass and Novorossia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting.

"We will allocate funds to support the energy sector of the new regions. As part of the program for the socio-economic development of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions, we will allocate about 3.6 bln rubles for such purposes," he said.

About 780 mln rubles ($8.77 mln) will be spent on restoring distribution networks, including the purchase of necessary tools, specialized equipment, clothing and personal protective equipment. More than 2.8 bln rubles ($31.48 mln) will be used to purchase equipment and materials necessary for the stable operation of power facilities.

"This will allow us to quickly carry out repairs where necessary to ensure reliable and safe power supply to all consumers in the new regions," Mishustin concluded.