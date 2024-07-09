Currency trading on exchange down 33.3% in June — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The total volume of currency trading on the exchange plunged by 33.3% in June against May to 6.3 trillion rubles ($69.8 bln), the Bank of Russia said in its review of financial market risks.

This was caused by termination of training in the dollar and the euro due to sanctions introduced against the Moscow Exchange.

At the same time, the over-the-counter currency market trading changed insignificantly, from 13.1 trillion rubles ($145.4 bln) in May to 13 trillion rubles ($144.3 bln) in June 2024.