Russia's GDP growth expected to reach 3.8% in 2024

EKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP growth by the end of 2024 could reach 3.8%, Deputy Chairman and Chief Economist of VEB.RF Andrey Klepach said.

"Most likely, 3.8%," he told TASS on the sidelines of the Innoprom forum and exhibition.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development said earlier that the national GDP moved up by 4.5% year-on-year in May 2024. "According to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, GDP in May 2024 was +4.5% above the last-year level in annual terms after +4.4% in April," the ministry said. The national GDP surged by 5% in annual terms over January - May 2024.