Russia ready to supply gas via Ukraine after 2024 also — Novak

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russia is ready to deliver natural gas via Ukraine even after expiry of the relevant contract in 2024 but the issue of continuing gas supplies to the EU after 2024 depends on the desire of Ukraine to continue transit in the first instance, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"This depends on Ukraine in the first instance. Transit is going via their territory; they have their rules established. It depends on their desire," Novak said.

"We are ready to supply; the issue is not with us," he added. The gas supply contract with the transit via Ukraine will expire at the turn of this year.