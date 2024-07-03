Putin, Aliyev discuss assembly of Russian vehicles in Azerbaijan

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev discussed in particular the assembly of Russian vehicles in Azerbaijan during today’s talks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"Development of industrial cooperation, assembly of Russian automobiles in the territory of Azerbaijan were also traditionally discussed at the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan," Overchuk said.

Growth of the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia in this year and in the last year demonstrates proactive interaction of economies of the two countries, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said earlier at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.