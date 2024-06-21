Russian stock market in the red on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session before the weekend with a downward trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.29% to 3,114.35 points. The RTS Index edged down by 3.17% to 1,115.39 points.

The yuan gained 0.09% to 12.04 rubles.

"Ruble weakness and the positive moment in oil prices supported the market sentiment, while the ‘Friday factor’ and the sanction background activity restrained the recovery," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World comments.

The international sentiment remained weak. "Main Chinese indices closed in the negative value zone. European platforms were traded in the red, just as US exchanges at the day start. Preliminary PMIs for June in manufacturing and services sectors in the Euro area were released notably below expectations. On the contrary, relevant indicators for the US turned out to be stronger than expected," the expert added.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be in the corridor from 3,085 to 3,185 points. Freedom Finance Global expects index movements within the 3,100-3,200 points range. No important corporate events are expected on Monday.