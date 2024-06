ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Global oil demand continues to grow and developing countries will be the main drivers of oil consumption for the next decades, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Developing countries will be the main drivers of oil consumption in the coming decades. By 2030, the growth in demand in this group of countries should collectively reach 95% of the global increase in consumption," he said.