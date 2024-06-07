Bank of Russia not ruling out key rate lifting

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia may increase the key rate if stable inflation indicators do not slow down as quickly as provided in the base case scenario, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"All that intensifies risks that stable inflation indicators may not decelerate as quickly as provided in the base case scenario and settle at current values or even accelerate. In such case, an extra increase of the key rate will be required," she said.

A strong deviation of economic growth rates from balanced ones, remaining shortage of human resources, the rise in inflation expectations and geopolitical strain are among risks, Nabiullina added.