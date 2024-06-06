Demand for Russian alcohol rises globally in recent years — Russian Export Center

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian alcohol products are esteemed highly in foreign markets for their good quality, with demand for them on the rise, Chief Executive of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) Veronika Nikishina told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Over the past several years we evidenced an increase in demand for Russian alcohol, indeed. It is estimated as expensive, premium, and of high quality. It is not wine, but spirits (vodka, cognac, liqueur, whiskey) that maintain the highest demand abroad," she said.

CIS countries are the main market for sales of Russian alcohol products, though the demand for them in non-CIS states is also growing, Nikishina added.

"For example, in Turkey large chains have shelves with Russian drinks, hotels and restaurants also actively purchase domestic alcohol. Whereas in China, where we held the ‘Made in Russia’ fair, ordinary citizens have increased attention to alcohol, which became the second-most popular product at the fair after confectionery," she said.

Nikishina also noted repeated requests to find wine buyers in African countries. "So far we are addressing this issue through organizing the participation of potential exporters in business missions and exhibitions in key countries," she explained.

The Russian Export Center is a state institution supporting non-resource exports, which provides financial and non-financial assistance to companies in all sectors at all stages of entry into foreign markets, including within the 'International cooperation and export' national project.

