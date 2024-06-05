Avtovaz plans to open dealership in the UAE in the near future — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian carmaker Avtovaz plans to open a dealership in the UAE, the company’s president Maxim Sokolov said in an interview with Izvestia studio on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Just recently, just a couple of months ago, I personally signed an agreement with one of the dealerships in Dubai that they will be distributors of our Lada brand and on the central automobile street, where all the leading brands of the world are represented, a Lada car showroom will be opened in the near future and we are selling the first cars to this dealership for testing," he said.

The president of Avtovaz noted that the dealer will have the entire model range of the carmaker in stock.

Last year, Sokolov said that Avtovaz was negotiating to export its cars to Gulf countries, such as the UAE and Oman.