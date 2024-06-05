Russian Economic Development Ministry calls on Brazil to increase exports to Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Deputy Economic Development Minister Vladimir Ilyichev called on his colleagues from Brazil to increase exports to Russia.

"Economic cooperation is developing quite successfully. Unfortunately, we face the fact that Brazilian supplies to us are not growing. We discussed this with our Brazilian colleagues during a recent meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Moscow. We persistently recommended to our Brazilian colleagues to pay attention to this. We are ready to help even in expanding our supplies to Russia, and we are interested not only in some traditional goods that are present in Brazilian exports to us, but also in more high-tech goods. So far, we see that Brazilian supplies are shrinking instead of growing," he said.

Ilyichev added that taking into account what is happening on the beef market, "Brazilian colleagues could increase these supplies."

"We discussed this both at the level of the Agriculture Ministry and with colleagues from the embassy. The Russian market needs these supplies, considering that we see a niche for imports that will allow us to maintain a normal level of price changes for these goods," he said.