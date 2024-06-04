Rosatom denies intention to buy uranium mining assets in Niger

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Rosatom is not going to acquire uranium mining assets in Niger held by France’s Orano, the press service of the Russian state corporation told TASS.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Russia is allegedly seeking after establishing control over Orano’s assets in Niger.

"Rosatom has no plans to acquire uranium mining assets in Niger that are owned by Orano," the corporation said.

Rosatom is building up its operations in foreign markets on the basis of principles of consideration of mutual interests. "Information posted by Bloomberg agency is not true to fact and we view it as an attempt to destabilize the global uranium market," the company stressed.