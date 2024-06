MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. At the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate decreased by 8.75 kopecks compared to the closing level of previous trading and amounted to 89 rubles.

The euro-to-ruble rate fell by 45 kopecks to 96.54 rubles.

In turn, the yuan-to-ruble rate increased by 1.7 kopecks and amounted to 12.29 rubles.