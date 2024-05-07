Belarus’ gold and currency reserves up 1% in April to $8.4 bln

MINSK, May 7. /TASS/. Belarus’ gold and foreign currency reserves grew by $89 mln (or by 1%) in April 2024 and amounted to $8.442 bln as of May 1, according to data released by the National Bank of the republic.

Assets in foreign currency fell by $67.8 mln in April and amounted to $3.07 bln as of May 1, the cost of monetary gold in gold and foreign currency reserves rose by $160 mln to $4 bln, while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $3.2 bln to $1.37 bln.

Belarus’ gold and foreign currency reserves have been rising for the third consecutive month. Experts of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) suggest that their growth is due to a rise in gold prices.