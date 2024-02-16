Azerbaijan’s January oil production 77,000 barrels per day below OPEC+ quota

BAKU, February 16. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s oil production in January was 77,000 barrels per day higher than its quota within the framework of the OPEC+ oil output reduction deal, according to figures provided by the republic’s Energy Ministry.

"Daily oil production in Azerbaijan stood at 474,000 barrels in January. The Azerbaijani oil production quota for 2024 was determined within the OPEC+ cooperation framework as 551,000 barrels per day," the ministry said. Consequently, the gap between output and the country’s monthly quota reached 77,000 barrels per day in January.

According to the Energy Ministry, total oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan amounted to 598,000 barrels per day in January, with condensate production at 124,000 barrels.