Moskva container carrier denied bunkering in China — Fesco

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Moskva container carrier was denied the right to bunker in a Chinese port, Chairman of the Board of the Russian transport and logistics company Fesco said at the international forum of "Russia 2030 and new world economic order: key factors and role of business."

"Right now, as we sit here, we have the Moskva ship, the container carrier, denied bunkering in China. We are now solving the current problem," Andrey Severilov said.

The bunkering denial is related to the Russian beneficiary of carriage, he noted.

"We believe this is an individual case and are investigating all the circumstances. Most probably, this is associated with the upcoming Spring Festival," the board chairman added.