Qiwi completes sale of Russian assets

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Qiwi Group has completed the transaction for the sale of its Russian assets, new CEO of Qiwi plc (it comprises international assets) Alexey Mashchenkov said.

"We have completed a very difficult transaction on the sale of Russian assets and are looking forward to new opportunities. Our priority is to create the shareholding value and provide for sustainable and profitable business growth over time," the chief executive of the company said.

Qiwi is the provider of payment services in Russia and in certain other countries.