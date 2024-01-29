Russians not getting TikTok back any time soon — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, January 29. /TASS/. The full resumption of TikTok services in Russia has not been discussed yet, Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev told reporters.

TikTok suspended video streaming and posting services in Russia on March 6, 2022 because of the law on spreading false information about the Russian army. Russian users also cannot view videos from other countries. "No, not yet," the minister said.

Forbes said earlier that some TikTok users were able to access new content in Russia in late 2023 - early 2024, and businesses began to be able to launch targeting advertising on the site.