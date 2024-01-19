Russian Economy Ministry expects stable GDP growth in 2024-2026

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects stable growth of the national economy by 2% annually in 2024-2026, Deputy Minister Dmitry Volvach said in an interview with RTVI.

"It has already become obvious that these negative or fairly modest recovery forecasts were wrong from the very start. Therefore, further to economic growth and recovering growth and what we anticipate on the track in 2024-2026 this time, our economy will change to stable growth by at least 2% annually," he said.

The Ministry expects the first GDP growth estimate to be 3.5% for 2023, it was reported earlier.