Air traffic control receiving phantom emergency signals from Russian airliners

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. A second glitch in two days has occurred in the operation of the Flightradar real-time aircraft flight tracking service, according to data from the service app.

A TASS correspondent reported that the system has displayed information about numerous general emergency signals sent out by Russian passenger flights. However, all the aircraft were in the air in line with their flight plan.

Earlier, a glitch occurred in the flight-tracking system used by Flightradar, showing that a number of Russian airliners had sent out emergency signals while several dozen aircraft from other countries were shown as located over the town of Elektrostal in the Moscow Region.