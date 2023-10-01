Biden supports bill passed by Congress to extend government funding

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has supported the bill adopted by both chambers of Congress to extend the funding of the country's government for 45 days (until November 17), which does not include aid to Ukraine, according to the president’s statement published by the White House.

"Tonight, bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate voted to keep the government open, preventing an unnecessary crisis that would have inflicted needless pain on millions of hardworking Americans. This bill ensures that active-duty troops will continue to get paid, travelers will be spared airport delays, millions of women and children will continue to have access to vital nutrition assistance, and so much more. This is good news for the American people," the president said. The statement, however, does not say whether he has already signed the draft extension of funding for the government.