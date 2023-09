MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The forecast for growth of the Russian economy at the end of 2023 of 2.8% looks rather realistic, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.

"The estimate [for GDP growth of] 2.8% looks rather realistic," he said.

It was reported earlier that according to the updated forecast of socio-economic development of the Russian Federation, Russia's GDP growth in 2023 is expected to be 2.8%, in 2024-2025 - 2.3%, by 2026 - 2.2%.