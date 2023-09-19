Russia and China implementing investment projects worth $170 bln — economy minister

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. Russia and China are jointly implementing 79 large-scale projects totaling about $170 billion, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters in Beijing.

"We have a large portfolio of investment projects, the volume of investments in 79 projects is about $170 billion. The implementation of these large cooperation projects will lead to further growth in mutual trade," the minister said.

Reshetnikov recalled that trade turnover between Russia and China grew by more than 30% in the first half of the year. This means that the goal set by the leaders of the countries to increase trade turnover to $200 billion by 2024 will be achieved this year, he noted added that the trade will likely "exceed even this level."

Speaking about the expansion of expanding cooperation chains, Reshetnikov said that Russia is negotiating with China on further access to the Chinese market for certain types of Russian agricultural products.

Reshetnikov is heading the Russian delegation, which is on a working trip in Beijing on September 19-20. On September 19, the 26th meeting of the Russian-Chinese subcommittee on trade and economic cooperation takes place. A number of business meetings are also planned as part of the visit, in particular with the Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping and other Chinese colleagues.