Gazprom announces first-ever delivery of own-produced LNG via Northern Sea Route to China

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Gazprom has announced the first-ever delivery of own-produced LNG from the complex near the Portovaya CS via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) to China.

"Today, a shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced by Gazprom at the Complex near the Portovaya CS was completely unloaded from the Velikiy Novgorod LNG tanker at the Tangshan LNG import terminal in China. This is the first time LNG produced by Gazprom was delivered via the Northern Sea Route," the company said in a statement.

The use of this route significantly reduces the time required for LNG shipments to be delivered to the Asia-Pacific region, Gazprom noted.

Gazprom's complex for LNG production, storage and shipment near the Portovaya CS was launched in September 2022. The facility produced its first million tons of LNG in May 2023. The design capacity of the complex is 1.5 mln tons of LNG per year.