Dynamics of investments in Far East three times above Russia’s average — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Investments in the economy of the Far East are growing three times quicker than across the country in average, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The dynamics of investments in the Far East outpaces the general indicator for Russia by a factor of three. While growth of investments in fixed capital stood at 13% from 2014 to 2022 across the country, then it was 39% in the Far East," Putin said.

It influences production volumes, the head of state noted. Production growth rates in the Far East are also above the average figure in Russia, Putin said. "The cargo turnover of Far Eastern seaports surged by 1.6 times, housing commissioning - by 1.3 times, and power consumption - by 1.2 times," the President added.