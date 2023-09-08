Eastbound foreign trade cargo traffic soars in 7M 2023 — transport ministry

KAZAN, September 8. /TASS/. Eastbound foreign trade cargo traffic surged by 57% over the first seven months of 2023 and totaled more than 93 mln metric tons, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev said.

"Considering the reorientation of cargo traffic that occurred in 2022, our priority task at the moment is to develop eastbound transportation," Zverev said. The volume of foreign trade cargo transportation via border crossings with Mongolia, Kazakhstan and China and via Chinese seaports "rose by 57% against last year or by 33.7 mln metric tons," the official noted.

The total volume is over 93 mln metric tons, Zverev informed.

Seventeen border crossings are now used on the state border with China, the deputy minister added.