Russian stocks close in the green on Tuesday

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Tuesday as the MOEX Index rose by 0.4% to 3,211.36 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index increased by 0.19% to 1,059.98 points.

The dollar exchange rate gained 0.15% by the end of the day to 95.46 rubles, the euro added 0.45% to 103.63 rubles, while the yuan edged up by 0.03% to 13.094 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the MOEX Index at 3,125-3,225 points for August 30, while the Russian currency is expected to remain in the range of 93-96 rubles per dollar.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to hover in the range of 3,150-3,250 points on Wednesday. The dollar/ruble pair is projected to move within the range of 95-97 rubles, the euro/ruble pair - in the 102-104 rubles range, while the yuan-ruble pair - in the 12.9-13.3 rubles corridor, the company suggests.