Almost 50 jets fail to land in Moscow, redirected to other airports, says aviation agency

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. All restrictions on the use of Moscow’s airspace have been lifted, with almost 50 jets having been directed to other airports since early morning on Monday, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said in a statement.

"Forty-five passenger flights and two cargo flights have been redirected to alternative airports in Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan and St. Petersburg. After the removal of restrictions on the use of airspace, at 8:30 a.m. Moscow time, passengers from the mentioned flights will be delivered to destination airports," according to the statement.

"As of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time airports in Moscow (Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo) and the Moscow Region (Zhukovsky) operate as usual," the agency added.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the repulsion of two Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow Region: one drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and fell in the Moscow Region’s Ruza District, while the second UAV was shot down over the territory of the Moscow Region’s Istra District.