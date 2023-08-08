China’s foreign trade volume falls by 6.1% in January-July

BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. China's external trade turnover in January-July decreased year-on-year by 6.1% to $3.4 trillion, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to the information published on the service’s website, over 7 months, the country's exports decreased by 5% to around $1.94 trillion. At the same time, China’s imports fell 7.6% to $1.46 trillion.

China’s positive balance in the mentioned period amounted to $489.57 bln, an increase of 3.5% compared to the same period in 2022.

It was reported earlier that the trade turnover between Russia and China in January-July increased by 36.5% year-on-year and reached $134.1 bln. Exports from China to Russia increased by 73.4% over seven months and amounted to about $62.54 bln, while imports of Russian goods and services increased by 15.1% to $71.55 bln. Russia's balance for the reporting period amounted to $9 bln, having decreased around 2.7-fold compared to the same period in 2022.

At the same time, the trade turnover between China and the United States in January-July decreased year-on-year by 15.4%, amounting to $381.51 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China said. Chinese exports to the United States fell by 18.6% to $281.65 bln and imports of US products fell by 4.7% to $99.85 bln.