HAIKOU /China/, July 24. /TASS/. The foreign trade volume of Sanya city on Hainan Island amounted to 13.93 billion yuan (about $1.95 billion) in January-June, up 15.7% year-on-year. This was reported by the Sanya Daily newspaper which referred to the local customs office.

According to its data, Sanya accounted for 12.1% of Hainan's total exports and imports during the period. It ranks third among the province's 19 major administrative and territorial units in terms of foreign trade.

According to the report, Sanya's exports rose 68.4% to 1.35 billion yuan (about $189 million) in six months, while imports rose 11.9% (12.58 billion yuan, or $1.76 billion). The European Union and Japan remain the city's key trading partners, while at the same time showing dynamic growth of trade turnover with Australia (80 times higher than in the same period last year), Indonesia (up 22-fold) and the Republic of Korea (up five-fold).

Sanya's main import in January-June was cosmetics, according to the report. It accounted for more than 36% of the value of goods purchased by the city from overseas. The list of key products imported from abroad includes electromechanical appliances, xylene and coal.

As for the range of exports, the city is actively selling electromechanical goods, steel, seafood, and textile products to overseas markets. Statistics show that state-owned enterprises are playing a leading role in boosting Sanya's exports and imports, but private companies are also growing in importance.

Sanya is one of the key centers of Hainan's economic development, with a significant part of its income coming from the service sector and modern agriculture. The island's administration plans to turn the city into a leading financial and economic center with advanced infrastructure, where leading Chinese and foreign companies will be headquartered. This major city, also known worldwide as a first-class resort, is transforming year after year, attracting the attention of more and more investors.