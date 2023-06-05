Russia is not challenging dollar — dollar has challenged Russia, says Finance Minister

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The dollar has challenged Russia, not vice versa, and now Russia is looking for new reliable settlement mechanisms, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

"We are not challenging the dollar, the dollar has challenged Russia, so we are looking for reliable alternative settlement mechanisms between our exporters and importers so that it is convenient, reliable and beneficial for participants in the foreign economic activity of our countries," he said in an interview with CGTN TV channel.

"We have made the first proposal - we will continue discussions," the minister added. He did not elaborate.