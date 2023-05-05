Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE considering purchase of Mi-171A3 helicopter — Rostec CEO

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are considering the possibility of acquiring Russia’s Mi-171A3 offshore helicopter, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday.

"We have created a very good helicopter, Mi-171A3, designed for well operations," he said. "Both Gazprom and Rosneft are showing interest in this helicopter now," CEO added. "We presented the helicopter at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi that just took place, and there was a high demand for it there as well. Malaysia is considering the possibility of purchasing it, same as the UAE and Saudi Arabia," he noted.