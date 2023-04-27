MOEX Russia, RTS indices in the green on Thursday

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with an upward trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.99% to 2,646.18 points. The RTS Index gained 1.32% to 1,024.44 points.

The dollar lost 0.28% to 81.33 rubles. The euro plunged by 0.54% to 89.72 rubles. The yuan dropped by 0.055 to 11.7 rubles.

The Bank of Russia will release the decision on the key rate tomorrow. The market expects the rate to stay at 7.5% per annum. The regulator will also unveil a updated midterm macroeconomic outlook.