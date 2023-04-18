Fesco, Saksham to develop Russian-Indian seaborne shipments

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Russian shipping company Fesco and the Indian logistical group Saksham intend to cooperate in development of seaborne transportation from India to Russia and chief executives of the two companies signed a relevant agreement, the Fesco’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The parties have plans to organize direct marine services from Mundra and Nhava Sheva ports to Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg ports and in the reverse direction, and to study a potential cargo base between Chennai and Vladivostok ports for the opportunity of launching a marine shipping service on this route," Fesco said.

The companies also plan to develop joint IT solutions for maritime shipping and for the Vladivostok Commercial Seaport [a member of the Fesco Group - TASS].

"Marine services we plan to launch with Indian colleagues will create a reliable base for expansion of the cargo turnover and the range of goods between our countries," Fesco Board Chairman Andrey Severilov said, cited by the press service.