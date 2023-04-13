Mexico open to talks on Mir cards with Russia Russian Foreign Ministry — Ambassador

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Mexico is open to talks with Russia on the rollout of Mir payment system cards in the country, Ambassador to Russia Eduardo Villegas Megias told TASS on Thursday.

"The rollout of Mir cards is not officially on the agenda now. Nevertheless, Mexico is always open to talks," the Ambassador said.

Belarus and Kazakhstan were the first countries, whose banks started accepting Mir cards in 2018. The Russian payment system is now working in about ten countries and more than fifteen nations expressed readiness to roll it out.