Power of Siberia 2 supply contract expected to be closed by year end — Novak

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia hopes to enter into a contract on gas supplies to China over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline by the end of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Contractual terms are now being finalized between Gazprom and CNPC. The feasibility study, the design of the gas pipeline route via the territory of Mongolia is underway already. We hope our companies will come to terms and achieve contract signing by the year-end," the official said.

The program of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production development in Russia is promising and ambitious Novak said, noting that China is one of main markets for Russian LNG sale.