MotorInvest to start production of new models of Russian e-vehicles in 2023

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s auto manufacturer MotorInvest plans to start the production of three new models of Russian electric cars under the Evolute brand in the second quarter of 2023, the press service of the company told TASS. The electric cross over vehicle Evolute i-Jet and the electric minivan Evolute i-Van are among new models. The name of one more crossover has not been revealed by the company yet.

"In 2023, the company continues growing dynamically, and it will present three new models to the market. As early as in Q2 2023 the company plans to start the production of the electric cross over vehicle Evolute i-Jet, the electric minivan Evolute i-Van and one more crossover, the name of which and the detailed information about which will be provided by the company in the near future," the car producer said.

In 2022, Russia's Evolute sales totaled 452 units (the company started sales in October 2022). Currently the brand is the biggest in terms of Q4 sales among all brands of e-vehicles present on the Russian market, MotorInvest said, adding that last year’s production totaled 1,700 cars.

The first serial production of Evolute-branded electric cars was launched at the MotorInvest facility in Russia’s Lipetsk Region at the end of September 2022. Currently two models of electric cars are produced at the plant, the Evolute i-Pro sedan and the i-Joy crossover. Both models are sold on the Russian market. The dealership chain of the local brand includes seven Russian regions, and it is expected to continue expanding, the company noted.