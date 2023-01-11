Forbes compiles list of Top 10 Russian billionaires who got richer in 2022

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Forbes magazine has compiled a list of the Top 10 Russian billionaires who became richer in 2022.

Vyacheslav Kantor, who holds a controlling stake in Russian mineral fertilizer producer Acron, tops the list.

According to the magazine, in 2022 his fortune grew by $5.3 billion and reached $13 billion. Shares of Russian fertilizer producers were among the few securities which rose in price on the Moscow Exchange in 2022, Forbes noted.

Andrey Guryev, ex-member of the Board of Directors of PhosAgro, and his family, whose fortune grew by $4.2 billion over the year, to $11.5 billion, rank second in the rating.

Yury Milner, owner of the DST Global investment fund, closes out the top three. The fortune of Milner, who announced in October that he was renouncing his Russian citizenship, increased by $2.5 billion to $7.3 billion.

According to the publication, the Top 10 richest businessmen in Russia also includes the founder of Eurochem Andrey Melnichenko (his fortune increased by $2.1 billion, to $27.5 billion), Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of VSMPO-Avisma Corporation Mikhail Shelkov (+ $1.6 billion, up to $5.8 billion), owner of the Norebo fishing holding Vitaly Orlov (+$0.89 billion, up to $1.9 billion), Chairman of the Board of Directors of OMK Anatoly Sedykh, (+$0.5 billion, up to $1.8 billion), owner of the pharmaceutical holding Protek Vadim Yakunin (+$0.49 billion, up to $1.5 billion), as well as the owner of shares of assets in the M.Video-Eldorado group Said Gutseriev (+$0.4 billion, up to $1.7 billion).