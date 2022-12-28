Rosatom completes fuel shipment for Chinese fast-neutron reactor

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Rosatom has shipped nuclear fuel to China for the launch of the CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor, press service of TVEL, Rosatom's fuel arm, said on Wednesday.

Three batches of nuclear fuel were shipped, including all fuel assemblies for the initial core loading, as well as fuel for the first reloading. Reactor control and protection assemblies were delivered by air, the press service said.

All the planned shipments to China for 2022 were completed under Russia’s obligations to supply starting fuel for the CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor, the company noted.

"This is one more important area of our cooperation in addition to fuel supplies for VVER reactors at the Tianwan nuclear power plant, development of VVER fuel fabrication at the Yibin Plant, and fuel deliveries for the first Chinese experimental fast-neutron reactor CEFR," Senior Vice President of TVEL Oleg Grigoryev said in a comment.