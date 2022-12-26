Deputy PM expects Russian gas exports to decline by about 25% in 2022

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian gas exports will decline by about 25% and gas output will drop by 12% in 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS.

"As for the gas industry, gas output and exports will forcefully fall. Gas production will decline by 12% compared to 2021 and exports will drop by about 25%, the main reason being the termination of export infrastructure facilities," he noted.

Novak added that the production and export of liquefied natural gas would rise by over 8.7%.

When summing up the results of 2021, Novak said that Russian gas exports had risen by 10% to 763 bln cubic meters and exports had grown by 3% to 250 bln cubic meters.