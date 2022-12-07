Waiting period for tankers in Turkish straits is six days — Kazakh Energy Ministry

ASTANA, December 7. /TASS/. The waiting period for oil tankers in Turkish straits is six days, press service of the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy says.

"The waiting time in the Bosphorus and Dardanelles is six days at present. This is normal for the winter season; the waiting period in December of the last year was about fourteen days," the Ministry said.

The Ministry did not detail the number of tankers with crude oil from Kazakhstan sailing through the straits. "There is no such information," the Ministry said. It was noted the Ministry is currently looking into details regarding letters of cargo insurance.