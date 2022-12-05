Russia - Azerbaijan trade turnover may reach record-breaking $4 bln — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan this year has exceeded $3 bln and may reach a record $4 bln by the end of the year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Russia is one of Azerbaijan's leading trading partners. The 20th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation was already held this year. Over the 10 months of the year, the trade turnover has grown impressively, surpassing $3 bln, and by the end of the year we expect a record-breaking $4 bln in terms of our trade," he said.

Lavrov noted that Russian economic operators are also ready "to participate in the most active way in joint projects with Azerbaijani partners, including in the post-conflict reconstruction of Azerbaijani territory." "The agenda includes the implementation of a number of major projects, including such important and notable ones as the production of GAZ trucks, the development of the Russian Helicopters service center, and a number of others," the minister said.