Power of Siberia 2 can become replacement of Nord Stream 2 – Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline may become an actual replacement for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview for the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Thursday.

"Well, in fact, yes," the Deputy Prime Minister said, responding to a question whether the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline could become a replacement for Nord Stream 2.

Novak recalled that the Power of Siberia 2 project is being discussed "for a capacity of 50 billion" cubic meters of gas.

Earlier on Thursday, Novak told reporters that Russia expects to reach final agreements with China on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline in the near future.

The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline will allow uniting gas transport systems of Russia’s east and west. Gazprom will be able to deliver up to 50 bln cubic meters of gas via Mongolia to China through the pipeline, and provide gas to a number of Russian regions. Chief Executive Officer of the gas holding Alexey Miller said in January 2021 that Gazprom had started the design and survey works.