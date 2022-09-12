Non-residents to be allowed to trade on Moscow Exchange’s equities market

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange will open its stock market for non-residents from countries not designated as unfriendly as well as foreign investors controlled by Russian legal entities and individuals from September 12. Such clients will also be able to engage in repo transactions and CCP-cleared repo trading in shares and bonds.

Non-resident clients from unfriendly jurisdictions controlled by Russian legal entities and individuals will be able to trade stocks, except for shares of Russian strategic companies and their subsidiaries as well as domestic mining companies, banks and oil and gas firms. The list comprises 53 ordinary and preferred shares sold by Russian issuers. These include the country’s largest oil producers - Rosneft, Transneft and Tatneft, and gas giant Gazprom. Rosseti, Aeroflot, Alrosa and VTB are also on the list.

Professional market players - banks, brokers and managing companies - have been registering non-residents on the Moscow Exchange since August 8, 2022. On that date, the Moscow Exchange opened its stock and derivatives markets for non-residents from friendly countries, and on August 15, access to the bond market was given to non-residents.