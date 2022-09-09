Construction materials’ prices down 1.4% monthly in August 2022 in Russia-statistics

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Construction materials in Russia saw the price drop by 1.4% in August 2022 month-on-month, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday.

Prices had an uptick by 4.5% annually in this August.

In particular prices dropped by 4.8% for chipboard and oriented strand boards, 4.3% for edged boards, 1.8% for laminate, 1.3% for metal tiles, 1.1% for kitchen stainless steel sinks, 1% for linoleum, 0.9% for roof felt, and 0.5% for red bricks and corrugated roof sheets.

Prices at the same time gained 1.1% for bagged cement, and 0.5% for oil-based paints and enamels, the statistics service said.