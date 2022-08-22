Secretary of Russia’s Security Council believes United States may default on its debt

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev believes that the United States may default on its debt in the near future.

Speaking at consultations with colleagues from the countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), which took place on Monday via video link, he noted that the US national debt has exceeded $30 trillion, and the debt of Japan has reached almost $10 trillion. According to Patrushev, "taking into account such dynamics, there is every reason to believe that in the foreseeable future these countries will have problems with servicing this debt."

"As a result, Washington will default, as they have already done regarding their liabilities to Russia. The financial assets of any state denominated in US dollars and euros will simply be stolen," Patrushev concluded.

He drew attention to the fact that food and energy prices in the world have risen mainly because of "the printing press operating in the US and Europe."

"The main reason for the surge in food and energy prices is the printing press operating in the US and Europe. During the pandemic, the largest emission of money in 40 years took place. The United States printed $5.9 trillion. As for the inflation burden which emerges in this situation, the Westerners cynically shift it to developing countries," the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia emphasized.