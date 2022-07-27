Iran jointly with Russia plans to export gas to Oman and Pakistan — oil minister

TEHRAN, July 27. /TASS/. Iran plans to implement a project to export gas to Oman and Pakistan jointly with Russia, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji stated this on Wednesday.

"Given the negotiations with the Russian state corporation Gazprom and the memorandum concluded with it, it was decided <...> to jointly [with Russia] implement a project to supply gas to Oman and Pakistan," he said as quoted by Tasnim agency.

According to the minister, "negotiations are underway with the Russian side on developing oil fields, implementation of liquefied gas projects, swap supplies of gas and petroleum products, the joint sale of crude oil and gas exports."

"I am sure that thanks to the will and capabilities of Iran and Russia, which are the world's energy giants, we will be able to do a lot for the benefit of our countries," he added.

On July 19, the Iranian National Oil Company (NIOC) and Gazprom signed a memorandum on strategic cooperation in Tehran. The agreement involves investments in the Iranian mining sector totaling about $40 billion.