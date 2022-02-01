EC received information from Gazprom in context of gas market investigation — spokesperson

BRUSSELS, February 1. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has received some answers from Gazprom in the context of the gas crisis investigation initiated last October and expects a full reply, EC spokesperson Arianna Podesta said at the briefing on Tuesday.

"Already in October last year, the Commission has sent out questionnaires to several market participants, including Gazprom," Podesta said. "We cannot comment on the status or predict the timing or the outcome of this fact-finding exercise," she noted.

"I can add perhaps on Gazprom specifically that we have received certain public information from the company in the context of this ongoing investigation in the European gas market and we are still expecting the full reply," the spokesperson added.

The European Commission initiated the probe in October 2021 to ascertain whether EU competition norms on the gas market are adhered to and whether cartel agreements or strategies to limit supplies for increasing prices were in place.